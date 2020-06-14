Hundreds gather in Lebanon for Black Lives Matter demonstration

But still, Bauer said, too many people think the Black Lives Matter movement intends to negate the struggles of non-black people — it doesn’t.

In response to naysayers like the ones Bauer called out, Lebanon resident Mary Mitchell brought a sign reading “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter.”

“Black people are the ones in danger," Mitchell said. “It’s really nice seeing how many people are supportive of this movement … especially in this small community.”

Erique Arriaga, his wife Montoya Dancy and her cousin Merlanda Faoa agreed it was nice to see Lebanon have such an outpouring of support because they’ve felt the insidious presence of racism in the town before.

Faoa, who is black, described the town as unfriendly. She said she’s been stared at in grocery stores and people have gone out of their way to avoid her in public, even before social distancing became the norm.

When he first visited Lebanon, Arriaga, who has Native American ancestry, said the lack of diversity was immediately apparent. Dancy, who is black, agreed.

“I love it, but it always gave me an uneasy vibe,” Arriaga said. “I’ve been to Iraq and (served) overseas, and it’s great over there. But here, you have to watch out.”