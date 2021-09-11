Hundreds gather in Linn County for 20th anniversary of 9/11

Around 400 people gathered outside the Linn County Courthouse Saturday at 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

On that day, terrorists hijacked multiple planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon. Passengers on board United Airlines Flight 93 fought against their hijackers and the plane crashed into a farm field in Pennsylvania.

The start time of the annual memorial corresponded with the time the first plane hit the North tower of the World Trade Center.

The American Legion Post 10 in Albany put on the event, which included multiple speakers from the local community and beyond. American Legion Post 10 Commander David Solomon shared his experience as a first responder on 9/11 and the impact the events of that day have had 20 years later.

He was working on an ambulance in New York City at the time and the memories of death and destruction are embedded into his mind as he lost friends and colleagues that day. He took a moment to recognize the local law enforcement and first responders in attendance on Saturday.