Hundreds take aim at Oregon Senate gun bill

Martin J. Claxton of Portland said he opposed the bill because could create confusion about where legally permitted guns would be allowed. “What it does is criminalize a group of gun owners who possess (concealed handgun licenses),” Claxton wrote. “Do we really want to turn into a felon somebody, say a parent who might be picking up, or dropping off their child at a school, or an individual dropping off or picking up a friend or family member at an airport?”

Rodney J. Tombleson of Prineville wrote that the proposed bill was “intolerable and insufferable.” “This proposal makes it so impractical to follow the law as to render the right to bear arms null,” he wrote.

Former law enforcement officer Gerald Boyd of Prineville opposed the bill, telling the committee that it “will do absolutely nothing to deter criminals, who defy laws and are ineligible to possess a concealed handgun license, from carrying a weapon in the places included in this bill.”

“What you will do, if you pass this proposed legislation, will amount only to a ‘feel good’ effort when, in reality, it will accomplish nothing other than to deprive law abiding citizens of their rights under the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Boyd wrote.