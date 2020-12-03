I-5 closes for truck crash

Interstate 5 was completely closed near Albany on Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a box truck.

The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Highway 20 and Grand Prairie Drive. Traffic was slowing for a car fire a mile further down the freeway when a 2019 Freightliner pulling a loaded 53-foot trailer rear ended a small box truck, according to Oregon State Police logs.

The box truck flipped over onto its side, spilling the fresh food it was carrying.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, though the box truck driver appeared to have only minor injuries. Names of the drivers weren't available on Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the Freightliner was trapped in his seat with his leg pinned, as the dashboard was crushed inwards by the wreck. He needed to be extricated from the vehicle by the Albany Fire Department, according to OSP logs.

All lanes of I-5 were clear by 11:45 a.m., according to ODOT.

