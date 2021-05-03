I-5 lanes reopen after crash north of Exit 216

All lanes of Interstate 5 are open north of exit 216, OR 228 Halsey-Sweet Home Highway, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.

A vehicle involved in a rollover crash at milepost 218 has been removed from the freeway, but travelers should still expect delays as traffic backups clear and watch for remaining crews, ODOT said in a 5:15 p.m. news release.

One northbound lane of I-5 was blocked just north of Exit 216, OR 228 Halsey-Sweet Home Highway, by a rollover crash.

Northbound I-5 was expected to be completely closed for approximately 20 minutes for vehicle recovery, ODOT said in an earlier news release. Travelers were told to expect delays and watch for crews.

