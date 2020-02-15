Ice day for a swim: Polar Plunge held in Corvallis

There were costumes of all types and people of all ages in the crowd Saturday morning for the 11th Annual Polar Plunge but MC Skip Volkmann had just one question for them: What were you thinking?

Approximately 50 teams lined the bank of the Willamette River in Corvallis on Saturday to freeze for a good cause. The event has raised more than $500,000 in its 11 years for the Special Olympics and early estimates pegged this year's donations at around $60,000.

February is usually a safe bet for a chilly swim but in Oregon it also means rain and Saturday saw the participants under umbrellas before going into the river. But for some, the extra water helped.

"It's cold and wet here waiting to go in and when we go into the river over there it will be cold and wet. What's the difference?" said Denise Barron who sported a Maleficent costume for her second year taking part in the event for Linn County Special Olympics.

It was Peter Desmarteau's first time at the plunge and his first time in a dress. Donning an Elsa costume from the movie "Frozen," the Salem firefighter was joined by Olaf and Anna as well in an attempt to raise $5,000 for the cause.

