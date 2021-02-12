Ice storms cause power outages for thousands in and around mid-valley

Ice storms have caused nearly 1,500 customers to lose power in and around Linn and Benton counties. Parts of both counties remained under a winter weather advisory Friday night. Western Benton County remained under an ice storm warning at higher elevations, and eastern Linn County remained under a winter storm warning.

Nearly 800 Pacific Power customers in north Linn County near Scio, east Linn County near Lacomb and south Marion County near Jefferson were without power Friday night.

Additionally, nearly 800 Consumers Power customers in and around Linn and Benton counties were without power, including more than 350 customers just north of Lebanon.

Drew Hanson, a spokesperson for Pacific Power, said crews are working to restore power throughout the region, with more outages happening as the storms continue to impact the mid-valley and other parts of the state.

A recorded message from Consumers Power said crews were on the scenes of outages actively working to restore power.

Outages are more widespread in Marion County, with an estimated 11,000 total customers from both providers without power.