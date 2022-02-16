In latest Oregon COVID-19 numbers, two Linn County deaths

COVID-19-related deaths continue to hold steady despite a decrease in overall cases in Oregon, and two of the 23 new deaths are local.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,728 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Feb. 16, raising Oregon’s case total to 628,566. That's up from Tuesday's numbers of 1,613 but a far cry from the height of the omicron surge in January, when the state experienced 10,000-plus case days.

The 23 new COVID-19-related deaths bring Oregon's death total to 6,416 people since the pandemic began. Among them were two people from Linn County, raising that county's death toll to 227 people.

The first is a 59-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 1. He died on Feb. 10 at Salem Hospital. Any underlying conditions of his are being confirmed, the OHA reports.

The second is an 85-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on Feb. 4 and died on Feb. 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. OHA reports it is investigating whether she had any underlying conditions.

Linn County had 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising that county's case total to 25,482.

Benton County reported 60 new cases, raising its case total to 14,471.

There were no deaths reported in Benton County, with the death toll there remaining at 59 people.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 776 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 145 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Seventy-two of 682 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, an 11% availability rate. There are 270 out of 4,283 adult non-ICU beds unoccupied, a 6% availability rate.

Hospitals are being squeezed in the mid-Willamette Valley, where there are three adult ICU beds available, or 3%, and 11 adult non-ICU beds available, 2%.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 6,613 new coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. There are now more than 3.1 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 2.8 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 109,999 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the U.S. case total to more than 77.9 million. There were 3,392 deaths nationwide, raising the country’s death total to 920,158 people.

