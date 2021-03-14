In Oregon, who's policing the police?

Halupowski: I didn't ask for help

Halupowski's take?

He'd lost his zeal to be a cop. His ex didn't tell him what his daughter was doing, so he started tracking her using a criminal database to see if she was being arrested or sent to the hospital. He'd been hanging on in part to keep health insurance for his daughter.

"The department came after me hot and heavy and that's fine," he said. "It was obvious they were gunning for me."

Would psychological support have helped?

"The thing with psychological help is you have to ask. And that's something a lot of us don't like to do," he said, adding that he'd been trying to keep his daughter happy to keep her from taking drugs or leaving for good.

"Did I enable a lot of stuff? Yeah, I did. Did I make a lot of mistakes? Yeah, I did.

"And the good thing is my kid now has been clean and sober for over a year. And so there actually isn't a day that goes by that I … regret anything I did."

