In the mask age: challenges and opportunities during COVID-19

Kathleen Bogart, a research professor at Oregon State University, is interested in masks, but her latest research has her studying shoes — and how we can use COVID-19 as an opportunity to walk around in each other's.
"Wearing a mask is a simulation of what it's like to have facial paralysis," said Bogart, who has the condition herself. "People in that community have said what it's been like to have people turn to them and say, 'I really get what this feels like for you.'"
Bogart's general field of study is focused on disability and communication, but as COVID-19 requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a mask, it's opened up the possibility for additional study. It's also raised questions for parents on how to keep a mask on little ones, who can and cannot wear a mask and what it will be like for students experiencing sensory issues or who are on the autism spectrum.
For a lot of people, wearing a mask will add another difficulty to managing their lives, but for others it also presents the chance to be flexible and examine our ability to adapt.
"People with this condition (facial paralysis) are very good at adapting," Bogart said. "Especially people who were born with it versus people who acquired it recently. They're very skilled at using non-verbal behaviors like gestures to communicate. You can tell if someone is smiling through their voice."
People living with facial paralysis or other conditions, Bogart said, have been experiencing challenges prior to COVID-19, and the new relationship to a mask has made life a bit more complicated.
"A couple of years ago, I did a large study on people with rare disorders," she said. "It found that they were experiencing significant life challenges, including higher depression and pain compared to the general population."
Bogart has since gone back to those she spoke with for the original study and found that COVID-19 has created balances where their lives tilted towards injustice and offered challenges where there had been some clarity.
"Some have been asking for years to work from home and for flexibility," Bogart said. "It takes a pandemic to get that flexibility."
But that pandemic has also meant those who are part of the high-risk group identified by the local and federal health authorities have been experiencing more isolation than usual and diminished access to health care.
Children in the high-risk category will have to make choices this fall as well. Currently, Greater Albany Public Schools plans a three-method return to school which would allow families to opt into a distance-learning-only model. If children do return to school, the Oregon Department of Education is requiring that they must wear a mask. But for some students, that won't be possible — and yet isolation at home can be harmful as well.
The Autism Society of America has created informational pages offering tips on how to incorporate some of the more difficult aspects of COVID-19 (like social distancing, routine disruption and mask wearing). Students, the group says, can practice wearing the mask at home and find other options if the bands irritate their ears. It offers tips on how to discuss the issue with students, explaining that wearing a mask is for the safety of themselves and others, and suggests wearing the mask for short periods of time at home to adjust.
GAPS will have to adjust as well as it readies its plans for fall. Students can opt into the distance learning program, but for some students, missing out on the school routine or social interactions will be difficult. In an attempt to make in-person school accessible for all students, GAPS said it is looking into the possibility of face shields rather than face masks for some students. But ultimately, ODE has final say on the face covering requirement, which was instituted earlier this month.
Masks or face coverings are now mandated throughout the state in any indoor public space and outside where social distancing cannot be maintained. The result is a sometimes difficult public discourse and questions about how it will impact everyday life.
"I’ve done a lot of work on the way people adapt to their conditions, and now that people are wearing masks for the first time in their lives," Bogart said. "Often, we’re hearing they’re having a hard time interacting with people because their facial expressions are masked."
