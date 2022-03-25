In their own words: Corvallis couple running supplies to Ukraine

In times of war, ordinary people are often called upon for extraordinary deeds.

This week we introduced readers to Hannah and Misha, Corvallis residents with ties to Ukraine, which is fighting against a Russian invasion. They’ve taken up a dangerous mission: transporting medical supplies and other equipment into the embattled Eastern European country. (Mid-Valley Media is withholding the couple's last name to protect their safety.)

Around a decade ago, Hannah traveled to Ukraine with her family and students from Santiam Christian Schools on service trips, and she returned to work in a facility for the disabled and teach English. She met Misha while teaching English in 2014 in Uzhhorod. They were married in 2015 and moved to Corvallis nearly five years ago.

“The school I went to, back when I was a kid, was a main hub for our sister-city, Corvallis,” Misha said. “Corvallis was always in my eyes.”

Strapped with bags and suitcases full of supplies destined for frontline soldiers, clinics and hospitals, Misha left Corvallis for Ukraine two weeks ago. Hannah joined him shortly afterwards, having finished her graduate degree early just days before flying out. The couple has delivered several loads of supplies worth around $30,000.

“On the first day of the war we were in shock,” Hannah said. “Less than 24 hours passed, and we were like, ‘OK, we have to do something.’ This is our home, this is where we got married. Misha’s family is still all here.”

Concerned about the friends and relatives facing the Russian onslaught, they began checking with people in Ukraine and asking how they could help. They learned it’s not that easy in a war zone, and realized it would be even more challenging for people who lacked the direct connection to Ukraine to help.

“So, we tried to become the middleman between their help and the people who need it,” Misha said. He added his employer supported him taking leave to travel to the war zone and also helped out financially.

Facing the uncertainty of war, the couple hasn’t decided how long they’ll keep the supply runs going. They’re not so much worried about themselves being in danger, but they’re deeply concerned about the outcome for those directly in harm’s way. Their emotions range from grief and sadness to anger, but they say they’re staying safe.

Planning is on a day-to-day basis. Over the weekend, Misha is set for another trip to a military surplus store outside of Ukraine to stuff his minivan with medical supplies, gloves, boots, knee and elbow pads, fleece jackets, uniforms, backpacks and more. The operation is completely driven by donations.

“Most of what we’re getting is coming from abroad,” Hannah said. “There’s not much we can do with the donation money within the borders of Ukraine because supplies are super depleted.”

The couple’s American passports allow them to cross borders with little difficulty. Misha became a U.S. citizen nine months ago. Hannah said Ukrainian men of fighting age (between 18 and 60 years old) are required to stay in the country. It’s even possible Misha could be pressed into service without his U.S. citizenship.

With his sister’s husband at the front, Misha is personally invested in getting supplies into hands that need them. When the supply car for his brother-in-law’s unit was bombed they lost everything. He was desperate for gear.

“He said having just one uniform is not enough,” Misha said. “Sometimes you go months in one uniform. It’s pretty cold, and if it gets wet, you’re wet too.”

The experience has been moving for the couple, Hannah said. She noted while mostly they don’t see where it goes, they know the equipment is making a difference in the battle against Russia. A few times they’ve seen photos of the people who received supplies, and that warms their hearts.

Donations can be directed to @steviethevagabond on Venmo or you can find “Help Us Help Ukraine!” on GoFundMe to donate online.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

