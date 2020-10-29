 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Independence man dies in Highway 20 crash
breaking

Independence man dies in Highway 20 crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

An Independence man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 20 Thursday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the highway near Mile Post 7, close to Hyak Park.

According to a county news release, a blue 1997 Acura Integra driven by Keith Merritt Lee of Independence was heading eastbound on Highway 20. The Acura crossed the center line and crashed into a 2020 Ford F350 traveling westbound.

Lee, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the news release, Highway 20 was closed in both directions for over three hours as a result of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact Sergeant Brian Lundy at 541-766-6858.

0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News