Indianapolis man charged with Albany sex crimes

Ronald Miller

An Indianapolis, Indiana, man has been charged with first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration in Linn County Circuit Court.

Ronald Clifford Miller, 50, was arraigned on an indictment on Sept. 23.

The crimes allegedly occurred in 2012, and two girls — one under the age of 12 and one under the age of 14 — are the victims listed on court paperwork.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Miller’s bail at $500,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 12.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and a secret indictment was filed back in May 2019.

Miller’s court appointed defense attorney, Arnold Poole, did not return a phone call seeking comment for this article.

Keith Stein is the prosecutor handling the case.

