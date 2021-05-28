Information on Thursday’s Linn, Benton virus deaths released

Linn County has added two COVID-19 deaths, while one has been added in Benton County.

The deaths were part of Thursday’s report by the Oregon Health Authority, but the state did not release further information on the cases until Friday morning.

The Linn fatalities were an 85-year-old woman who tested positive April 20 and died May 4 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and a 50-year-old man who tested positive May 5 and died May 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions.

In addition, OHA has determined that a previously reported Linn death was, in fact, a Lane County person. Linn’s death toll is now 76.

The Benton County death, its 22nd, was a 98-year-old man who tested positive April 22 and died May 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

No Linn or Benton deaths were reported Friday.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116.

