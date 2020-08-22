 Skip to main content
Information sought on missing Corvallis teen

The Corvallis Police Department is continuing to seek public assistance regarding the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Ava Carey, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday after saying she was going to Village Green Park in northeast Corvallis. The CPD lists her as a white female who is 5-foot-6, weighs 107 pounds and has auburn hair that is shaved on one side and shoulder length on the other. She was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, light tan/blue running shoes and a faded black sailor cap.

Ava is considered an at-risk junvenile and might be a runaway. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 541-766-6924. The case number is 20205178.

Ava Carey
