Information sought on missing Corvallis teen

Ava Carey, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday after saying she was going to Village Green Park in northeast Corvallis. The CPD lists her as a white female who is 5-foot-6, weighs 107 pounds and has auburn hair that is shaved on one side and shoulder length on the other. She was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, light tan/blue running shoes and a faded black sailor cap.