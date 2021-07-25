Innovative smartphone app promoted during Stand By Me Day 2021

BROWNSVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly led to hardship. But it’s also forced a lot of innovation, even at local events like Stand By Me Day, which turns Brownsville into one big celebration of the 1986 movie of the same name.
In addition to the usual crowds posing by iconic landmarks and set pieces that turned the Linn County community into the fictional town of Castle Rock, this year saw the unveiling of a new smartphone app that made the whole affair a whole lot more interactive than the pandemic would normally have allowed for.
Brownsville has always celebrated its ties to the Rob Reiner-directed film, based on a short story by Stephen King, which was an instant classic when it was released in August 1986. As such, Brownsville has long found ways to commemorate the movie and its connection to the community, incorporating sites from the film into a self-guided tour for fans.
There’s the iconic bridge leading north along Main Street, which acts as the film’s gateway to adventure for the film’s four young protagonists. There’s also the tree way on School Hill where the boys’ treehouse was depicted. Attendees could pick up a map of all these shooting locations at the Linn County Historical Museum, which has always acted as the central hub for the day’s festivities.
Virtual film tourism
But there were also folks from Hollywood brought to the tiny Linn County town this week. They were developers of a new app called SetJetters, which is an interactive film tourism tool that includes markers from 800 films and 1,400 different scenes across the globe.
It’s basically a digital map that folks can pull up to see little red markers that connote where scenes were shot for movies as far-ranging as “Star Wars,” “The Untouchables,” and, yes, even “Stand By Me.” The markers contain still images from the movies, as well as further information about the production and the location.
This is, more or less, the same as what the community of Brownsville has done for decades, as they still post signs with still images from scenes so that attendees can see what the city blocks or buildings looked like in the movie. The Oregon Film Trail, an organization that installs physical markers at the sites of former movie sets, also has several in Brownsville and in other communities around Oregon, such as in Astoria, where “The Goonies” and “Kindergarten Cop” were filmed.
But SetJetters takes it all a step further, creating a virtual space for people to interact with the same locations in new ways. Thanks to the app’s ShotSync Camera feature, folks can even place themselves in a scene from the movie, with an adjustable opaque overlay of the still shot from each scene able to be incorporated into photographs using your phone’s camera. This allows people to re-create iconic moments from their favorite films and put themselves right into their favorite scenes.
How it happened
Crews from the app were on-hand Friday in Brownsville, explaining how it works to visitors and promoting it as the film tourism tool of the future. It’s not just geared toward film geeks, either; it’s an actual marketing tool. The app contains information about nearby hotels, restaurants and stores, too, so users get a sense of what there is to do in the community.
“For a community to reap the benefits of having a film shot there, it really takes a lot of work and time investment,” said SetJetter CFO Charlie Hartsock. “We don’t want people to just get their pictures and leave, we want them to stay in town. If we can help them bring in tourism … that’s just a great thing.”
The app designers have partnered with The Oregon Film Trail to put a QR code on each sign along the trail, which takes users to their respective app store to download JetSetters.
The app really took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Hartsock, who’s been a movie producer in Los Angeles for decades, and others on the team suddenly found themselves without work. Hartsock called the app “part of a big COVID pivot” for each of them.
“We couldn’t make any games, we couldn’t make any movies, so we were thinking of what else we could do with all this time,” he said.
To showcase all these hundreds of filming locations took years of documentation from the app’s creators. Kate Edward, the chief experience officer, has worked in the video game and software industry for many years. Whenever she’s traveling for work or for vacation, she visits sets and acquires the information that goes into the app.
She says she’s been involved with “Set Jetting” since she was a teenager, ever since she snuck onto the set of “M*A*S*H” during the filming of its final season. She caught the film tourism bug and has been to locations all over the world.
She described, for instance, a trip to Fense, Norway, the nearest town to the ice fields that served as the battleground of the fictional planet Hoth in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” The small town doesn’t get much tourism outside of those who are fans of the film, so people can still stay in the same hotel that the cast and crew occupied during filming.
It was there that Edwards saw people posing in front of massive printed backdrops of scenes from the movie and got the idea of the ShotSync Camera for the app.
“I was looking at these big, expensive and heavy print-outs and thinking there must be a better way to do this,” Edwards said.
The app is still in its early stages, and the crew was there to try to form new partnerships with local businesses and organizations that helped fill out more background information on the markers for "Stand By Me."
Hartsock said that every local business they spoke to expressed an interest in getting their storefront on the app. The app developers were adding anyone who wanted to for free, but eventually it will be a big part of the app’s business model — hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on the tourism of these kinds of events will pay to be featured.
Community focus
Innovative ways to soak in moviemaking locations aside, Stand By Me Day has always been about celebrating the town of Brownsville. Many other events are coordinated around the occasion, part of a big blow-out for the rural community.
The Annual Barbizon Brownsville Paintout, a plein air painting event (no, that’s not a typo), draws in artists from all over Oregon to set up easels on the corners of quaint neighborhood streets.
Lynn Rea of Creswell was painting a small house on Averill Street that she said she was drawn to for its beautiful garden and façade.
“Every year we have the painting together (with Stand By Me Day) because it’s all just part of being in Brownsville,” said Rea, who’d never visited before. “When I drove down, it’s really just like a movie set. It’s just gorgeous.”
This spirit of tradition is rich in Brownsville, especially for Stand By Me Day. It’s led people from all over the world to town, from first-timers to returning fanatics. Erik Christeson has been to several Stand By Me Days and said he tries to come every five years, especially for big anniversary events such as the 25th celebration in 2011. This year’s event was the 35th anniversary of the film’s release.
Christeson, who was on hand with his wife and three children, says they have participated in all the events that are usually held in Brownsville but are absent this year due to COVID, like the pie-eating contest in Pioneer Park and other re-creations of iconic moments from the movie.
In fact, they’d just come from a different leg of their family vacation in Bangor, Maine, where they saw multiple filming locations for other movies based on Stephen King novels, including “It” and “Pet Sematary.” They even came across Runaround Pond near Lisbon Falls, the real-life pond on which King based the iconic leech scene in "Stand By Me."
Speaking on what keeps him coming back to Stand By Me Day year after year, aside from his love of the film itself, Christeson pointed to the community of Brownsville itself.
“It’s just a great town, with great people,” he said, specifically shouting out the longtime organizer of Stand By Me Day. “Especially Linda McCormick, who’s always a great host and organizer of this.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.