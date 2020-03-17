Inside the ops center

“We’ll also give that to our liaison officers (at the Emergency Operations Center) so they can communicate it to our partners,” Neville added.

Other tasks include getting basic information about COVID-19 symptoms, the risk posed by the disease and the best strategies for combating it to vulnerable populations who may not have gotten the word yet, such as people experiencing homelessness.

“Most of the folks in the homeless camps didn’t know the virus exists and didn’t know how to stop it,” Neville said.

The JIC’s response was to put that information onto handbills for distribution at homeless camps and facilities that provide services to the homeless. A similar approach is now being taken to get the word out to non-English speakers, with materials currently being translated into Spanish.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that we have accurate information we can distribute in a timely manner,” Neville said. “That sounds easy, but it really isn’t.”

That’s a big part of the Emergency Operations Center’s mission as well, Lee said.

“Mainly what we’re trying to do is give people the right information so they can stay calm and let them know that we are here working on this,” he said.

“It’s really about a community message to folks to take care of themselves and take care of each other.”

