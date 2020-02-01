Interfaith Voices: An antidote for despair: dancing

We religious folk share many ways to ease our despair: We pray and meditate. We read from sacred writings. We seek solace in our religious communities, in communal worship and reflection.
This fall, I returned to dance as another form of solace, although I didn’t realize that at the time. It was to be just a fun exercise, and an activity to share with my husband. We started learning — or relearning — to square dance, something we had both done as children, this uniquely American dance form that draws from European, Native American, and African dancing.
When humans dance together, we create something beautiful and joyful. Humans have always danced, imitating the movements of the flora and fauna around us — blossoms opening, windblown trees, and the choreographed movements of birds, deer, buffalo, cats.
The writer Joanne Dornan notes that the word for “dance” in the Omaha language is the same as the word for “love.” Dance is an expression of being human. Many faiths incorporate dance in worship — liturgical dance is noted in Book of Exodus. After the waters were parted and the Jews saved, Miriam led a dance of thanksgiving. This is the “dance (with) blissful rapture to the song and melody of the love of God” described in Baha’i scripture.
Dance is completely in the present. It is apolitical. I have no idea what are the passions, beliefs, or political leanings of the other dancers. We leave all our disagreements and controversies outside.
Dance is an antidote to despair: In this hard and divided world, when we dance together, we express ourselves creatively as one. Square dancing provides a momentary relief from hopelessness and is a pure expression of our common humanity.
How does square dancing in particular work? We start out, four couples facing, two by two, on the sides of a square. We nod, perhaps greet a friend. A caller on stage starts the music, and always begins with a call to courtesy — “Bow to your partner,” and then to “your corner” (the dancer to our right, for women, and to the left, for men). When we “circle left,” we join hands and stroll, skip, or hop in a circle of eight dancers, adjusting to the rhythm of the music. As we move to the increasingly more complex calls, we must keep time to the music and be alert to the next possible move. We synchronize our movements to music and rhythm, making a complex, every-moving pattern.
Now the dance is no longer in a rigid square, as the eight dancers create ever more intricate patterns — large and small wheels, lines that weave and undulate; we may touch hands or brush a shoulder, always maintaining our place in the dance pattern. I may rest my palm against the palm of a partner, with the merest tension — like the pressure to open a door or window. If I misstep, another dancer gently guides me into place.
In dance, I feel the same transcendence and joy of being completely immersed in any project — yes, even in prayer. A well-executed dance is also a model of perfect unity and community.
At the end of an evening of dance, everyone in the hall joins hands to thank everyone else in the room.
If, as I believe, we are all members of one human family, square dancing is a yet another way to express our unity — by forgetting our differences, by joining our hands, by accompanying each other and smiling at a stranger in celebration of our shared humanity.
Sandra J. Bean has lived in the Azores, Israel, and China, and traveled during her professional career as a writer to more than 20 countries, where she was able to meet local Bahá’ís and participate in community activities. She served at the Bahá’í World Centre in Haifa, Israel, in the late 1980s. She has been a Bahá’í since 1971 and a student of religion all her life.