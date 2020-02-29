Interfaith Voices: Coexistence vs. racism: Insight from the Adam and Eve narrative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Similarly Adam and Eve, in the light of Scripture, were human — Homo sapiens, in biological terms, having certain characteristics similar to other members of that family. They, too, were chosen to exemplify asceticism, coexistence and God-consciousness.

If the Almighty generated beings by way of evolution and then chose to honor an individual member of one “species” by uniquely affirming it (through miracles), then there shouldn’t be an admitted assumption that God would be obligated to provide that individual with major physical differences that set it apart from fellow creatures. Color or race alone do not make someone good or evil.

The narratives of Adam, Eve and Jesus (PBUH) instill an open-minded, open-hearted assertion, one that is race- and color-free. As Quaranic Exegesis scholar al-Tabari said more than 1,000 years ago, “God informs Humans, the children of Adam and Eve, how He originated their creation from a single soul, thereby making them aware they are all the children of one father and mother. They are all from one another. Their rights upon one another are the obligatory rights of siblings, since they all have similar parents… however remote their point of hereditary conjunction to their common forefather might be.”