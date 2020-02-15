Interfaith Voices: Commitments in Black History Month

In Kalamazoo, Michigan, where I once lived, there is an incredible statue of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I always took visitors to see this statue, because it was (and is) so inspiring to me, and I still visit it each time I go to Kalamazoo.

Sculpted into King’s robe is the story of his life within the trajectory of slavery and American racism. It is a powerful reminder of the depth of the cruelty of white supremacy and the depth and breadth of King’s courage. A quote on the statue’s base always stands out to me. It is from a sermon in which he imagined his eulogy:

“I’d like somebody to mention that day that Martin Luther King, Jr., tried to give his life serving others … and ... tried to love somebody. ... I want you to be able to say that day that I did try to feed the hungry ... and that I did try in my life to clothe those who were naked. I want you to say on that day that I did try in my life to visit those who were in prison … and that I tried to love and serve humanity.

"… Say that I was a drum major for peace … and for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter. I won’t have any money to leave behind. ... But I just want to leave a committed life behind.”

