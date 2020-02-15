Interfaith Voices: Commitments in Black History Month

In Kalamazoo, Michigan, where I once lived, there is an incredible statue of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I always took visitors to see this statue, because it was (and is) so inspiring to me, and I still visit it each time I go to Kalamazoo.
Sculpted into King’s robe is the story of his life within the trajectory of slavery and American racism. It is a powerful reminder of the depth of the cruelty of white supremacy and the depth and breadth of King’s courage. A quote on the statue’s base always stands out to me. It is from a sermon in which he imagined his eulogy:
“I’d like somebody to mention that day that Martin Luther King, Jr., tried to give his life serving others … and ... tried to love somebody. ... I want you to be able to say that day that I did try to feed the hungry ... and that I did try in my life to clothe those who were naked. I want you to say on that day that I did try in my life to visit those who were in prison … and that I tried to love and serve humanity.
"… Say that I was a drum major for peace … and for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter. I won’t have any money to leave behind. ... But I just want to leave a committed life behind.”
You have free articles remaining.
In these days of turmoil in our country, I’m mindful of the need to remember my commitments. Martin Luther King’s words are a powerful reminder of the calling to every religious person. We are called to pay attention in these days, for we live in a time of incredible disregard not only for democratic values and for truth, but also respect for human life and dignity.
The fear and anxiety I feel and see all around me makes it hard to maintain my commitments to peace and justice in the world. It is hard when anger and despair are pushing me on many sides. Every day I try to stop to remind myself. I remember that people are still fighting and dying in my name. I remember that truth can be turned inside out and upside down. And, I remember that I can continue to take one step at a time, and that I am not alone. This remembering is one of my ways of praying, and each time I stop to remember, it strengthens my commitment to a prayerful life.
Black History Month is an important part of my prayerful life. Each February I renew and practice my commitment to read and hear more of the real experience of African Americans and other people of color.
As a white American, I now know that what I was taught and what I believed of both the history and the present realities of our country have been woefully skewed, biased, and just plain wrong, most of the time. As a religious person, as religious leader committed to truth, freedom and justice, I know I must continue to learn, by listening to others whose experience has been so different from my own.
This is my growing commitment, and when I come to the end of my life, I, too, hope to leave a committed life behind.
The Rev. Jill McAllister is senior minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis. She is also an adjunct faculty member in the School of History, Philosophy and Religion at Oregon State University, teaching comparative religion.