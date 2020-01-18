Interfaith Voices: Embracing a word to counter an angry world

It seems that wherever I turn my attention these days, I find angry people. People I know. People I don’t know. Older people. Younger people. People of all gender identifications and cultural backgrounds. So. Much. Anger.
I am angry myself. I can’t speak for everyone, but for me this anger rises from seeing so much irrational selfishness dominating our shared lives. My anger is tied to fear that we are dangerously close to a tipping point from which we can’t turn back. A way of life that is based on freedom is eroding. Compassion for those who struggle is no longer the norm. The planet that sustains us all is in great jeopardy.
So many people I love and respect are literally yelling and cussing, shouting bad names, muttering and shaking fists, spouting off hatefully.
I do understand the feelings, but I’ve been asking myself: How can we stop these emotions from getting in the way of meaningful, useful action?
One answer that comes to mind is that perhaps it is time to embrace the word “naughty.”
I am serious. Hear me out.
When young children in school misbehave, seasoned teachers typically don’t say they are being bad or that their behavior is wicked or shameful. They say the children have been mischievous and have broken the rules. They say the children are being NAUGHTY.
Some children may have serious anger issues but, when a child is being naughty, they are not trying to vent anger. They are not intending harm. They are pushing the boundaries without malicious intent.
I believe it is possible for goodhearted, concerned adults to choose actions that press for change rather than using so much energy to simply vent our anger. We can choose to be naughty — to break rules and push boundaries without malicious intent.
Jesus was often naughty. He broke rules — like healing on the Sabbath. He pushed the boundaries of his culture by hanging out with outcasts. He misbehaved by challenging the authority of Jewish religious leaders. His intentions and actions were never malicious or harmful. He was a practitioner of what we would call “nonviolent civil disobedience.” This attracted huge numbers of people, even really angry and discouraged ones. A spirit of care and community came through his bold naughtiness.
Granted, when children are being naughty, they are not consciously working for change or social justice as Jesus did. But I think using the word “naughty” to describe this kind of disobedience captures something of the spirit required.
It doesn’t mean there is no danger or risk in confronting the oppression and systemic harm that threatens our world. There most certainly is. But, it means there is an alternative to and a step beyond the purely angry reactions we feel. While there is definitely a place for angry responses in our current troubles, if we always lead with anger then we are, in a very real a sense, only fighting fire with fire. History shows this rarely moves things forward in an enduring way.
Seeing acts of civil disobedience — breaking rules for the greater good — as naughtiness can bring a somewhat lighter spirit into the mix. It makes a place for joy — even laughter — at times. It invites deep connection and calls for genuine creativity, so often missing from our angry venting.
In our present, troubling circumstances, it seems to me that people of good need to show up by educating ourselves and others, by speaking out, by voting and volunteering, and by standing up for what we know is compassionate and just. And in that mix of things, it may sometimes be helpful to embrace the word “naughty.”
Rev. Barbara Nixon is United Methodist Clergy who has recently retired from parish ministry in Corvallis. She lives in Albany where she offers workshops and individual spiritual counsel while pursuing ways to work for justice and compassion in her local community and our world. There is always time for the grandkids. She is author of “Things I Wish Jesus Said” and is beginning work on her next book.