Interfaith Voices: God tells us not to be afraid

Fear. It comes in all shapes and sizes. We all have it and none of us really want it. Some of us can’t really shake it and so it ends up fueling how we see and what we do more than we may realize. The world is fueled by all kinds of fear: fear of the future, fear of the past, fear of the present, fear of inadequacy, fear of people different than you, fear of different perspectives, fear of the government, fear of addiction, fear of mass shootings, fear of terrorism, fear of the unknown, fear of death, fear of global pandemics.

Some of us may even fear the Church, fear love, or fear God. Whenever it is an election year, fear seems to rise to a potent level.

The Greek word for fear is Phobia, which says a lot. Theologians and psychologists will tell you that fear drives us into patterns of “reasoning” that are far from reasonable, but more akin to reactionary patterns of cause-and-effect. Pick a fear, any fear, and it can become an irrational and out of control experience that holds us captive and saps the joy from us. Fear is a normal human emotion until it cripples other emotions. In the end, fear can move us away from the core of Christianity—love.

