Interfaith Voices: Hope for new year can be found in faith

I recently searched the internet for “Quotes for a New Year.” It struck me that just about every quote was positive. Authors, pundits, poets and others were suggesting there’s much to look forward to at the start of a new year.
One quote was from Alfred, Lord Tennyson: “Hope / Smiles from the threshold of the year to come, / Whispering ‘it will be happier’ . . . ” Country music singer Brad Paisley counsels us: “Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”
I’m all for writing a good book — and expect that to be the case. Yet I’m concerned some are approaching 2020 with a sense of dread, worried about things like polarization and divisiveness.
I’ve asked myself: How do we maintain hope in challenging times? How do we heal feelings of sadness and separation? As many of the authors who write for this Interfaith Voices column have pointed out, their faith traditions include books they turn to for guidance and wisdom. As a Christian Scientist, I turn to the Bible.
The Book of Isaiah includes this verse: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” When I read this, I’m reassured that God’s help is right here, right now.
If doubts linger, there’s Jesus’ reassurance in Luke: “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” Jesus was referring to the kingdom of heaven, which Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science, describes (in part) as “the reign of harmony” and “the atmosphere of Spirit.”
There are hundreds more messages of hope, comfort and healing from Scripture I could include.
I was also struck by a recent movie, “The Best of Enemies,” which speaks to the power of Spirit to change people in dramatic ways. Based on a true story about what has been called “the racially charged summer of 1971,” African-American civil rights activist Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis, a Klu Klux Klan leader, faced off in their home town of Durham, North Carolina, when they were appointed as co-chairs of a series of meetings aimed at reducing school violence and peacefully desegregating schools. Initially hating each other, they eventually found common ground, working together to improve the city’s school system. And, believe it or not, they became good friends. Yes, good friends!
In an interview with Atwater on YouTube, she tells how she felt during this time: “All I had was God holding my hand.” She also tells about a Bible story that inspires her — Jesus healing the woman with “an issue of blood.” Atwater said, “The lady with the issue of blood, she said if she could just touch but the hem of [Jesus’] garment, she believed she could be made whole, and she was made whole. And so many of us have different issues, and if we could just clean up our issues, then we’d be better off.” And in the movie, she says to Ellis: “Same God made you made me.”
Grasping what’s behind Bible verses — seeing something of the constancy of God’s healing love and realizing as God’s children we’re all brothers and sisters — can put us in a better place, as it did with Atwater Ellis, and the city of Durham. Political, religious or other differences need not be sharp-edged. The promise of 2020 can be welcomed.
Happy New Year!
Roberta Sperling is a member of the Corvallis Christian Science. She and her husband have a business in Corvallis publishing poetry books, a poetry journal, and a craft magazine for rubber stampers.