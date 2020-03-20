Interfaith voices: Meditation can help you through uncertainty

When most people think of Buddhism, they likely think of monks sitting in meditation—not activists gathering winter supplies for the homeless, writing letters to voters, or attending protests. The concept of “Engaged Buddhism” encompasses all these activities by asking Buddhist practitioners to utilize insights gained from meditation and dharma study to take social and political action. This is where our lives meet our practice; where the rubber meets the road.
As we collectively move into this new decade, a lot is happening in our world, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. But even if we limit ourselves to one longer-standing concern such as climate change, we’re looking at wildfires burning out of control, raging storms, floods wiping out communities, mass extinction of species, sea level rising, and more. While we may not be directly impacted by these events, it’s a lot to be with and the tendency is to look away, to bury ourselves in our own lives, to distract ourselves.
Buddhist practice asks us to do something different—not to turn away, but rather to be with this reality while maintaining compassion for ourselves and others—in short, to wake up and to shake ourselves free from the layers of delusion we tend to bring to every situation. This is a tall order, to be sure, but the fruits are profound. On the most basic level, seeing clearly is a prerequisite for effective action.
Thankfully, Buddhist practice offers some helpful guidelines for how we can cultivate clear seeing and be with ourselves and others as we sit with the specter of climate change, or any more recent concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic we currently face. Here are a few examples from my tradition:
● Resting in the Unknown – One of the reasons climate change is such a difficult issue to be with is that we don’t know what will happen. Of course, there are projections, but science doesn’t answer the questions we really want answered: Will I be okay? Will my those I care about be okay?
When faced with uncertainty, the normal human response is to fall into the extremes— either imagining a complete apocalypse (“We’re totally doomed and there’s nothing we can do”), abject denial (“climate change isn’t real”), or what’s known as “savior syndrome” (someone or something—usually technology—will save us). It’s difficult to rest in not knowing.
This is where meditation can be immensely helpful. As a primary practice of Buddhism, meditation strengthens the muscle that helps us rest in the moment as it is, to not get swept up into the vagaries of the mind. It allows us to acknowledge the compulsion to come to a conclusion prematurely, to snap too quickly into knowing when the reality is that we do not know.
● No blame – Where problems are identified, it can be easy to slip into judgement—into “us” and “them”, victim and perpetrator, blamed and blameless. It’s a normal, human response to judge, but it’s generally not helpful since it can create disconnection and pull the focus away from the issue and into the drama of human interaction. The antidote is to notice. Notice if we’ve slipped into blame of others or ourselves and, if we have, to find ways of returning to a place of observing rather than judging. Then we can respond skillfully, instead of reacting out of anger.
• Interdependence - If climate change teaches us anything, it’s that individual actions do not occur in a vacuum and we are inextricably intertwined with each other and with our environment down to a cellular level. No matter what concern we are addressing, our survival as a species depends on our understanding and honoring of this fact. Whether we practice Buddhism or not, it’s time for us all to wake up.
Heather Krimsly lives in Corvallis and is a member of Corvallis Zen Circle. She is a co-founder of Buddhists Responding, an ecumenical group of Buddhist practitioners working to address suffering and injustice in social, political, and environmental contexts.