Interfaith voices: Meditation can help you through uncertainty

Thankfully, Buddhist practice offers some helpful guidelines for how we can cultivate clear seeing and be with ourselves and others as we sit with the specter of climate change, or any more recent concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic we currently face. Here are a few examples from my tradition:

● Resting in the Unknown – One of the reasons climate change is such a difficult issue to be with is that we don’t know what will happen. Of course, there are projections, but science doesn’t answer the questions we really want answered: Will I be okay? Will my those I care about be okay?

When faced with uncertainty, the normal human response is to fall into the extremes— either imagining a complete apocalypse (“We’re totally doomed and there’s nothing we can do”), abject denial (“climate change isn’t real”), or what’s known as “savior syndrome” (someone or something—usually technology—will save us). It’s difficult to rest in not knowing.

This is where meditation can be immensely helpful. As a primary practice of Buddhism, meditation strengthens the muscle that helps us rest in the moment as it is, to not get swept up into the vagaries of the mind. It allows us to acknowledge the compulsion to come to a conclusion prematurely, to snap too quickly into knowing when the reality is that we do not know.