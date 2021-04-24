Interfaith Voices: Searching for answers in a dark year

“There are years that ask questions and years that answer.” These words from Zora Neale Hurston’s novel, "Their Eyes Were Watching God," make we wonder if the past year has done both. As some sense of normalcy to our lives slowly re-emerges, I also wonder if we will have the energy and space to reflect on the questions and answers the past year has brought.
As a faith leader, I wish I could offer an innovative remedy to what most of us seem to be experiencing after a long year. Perhaps simply naming our collective struggle is medicine enough for today. Late-pandemic crisis of productivity, of enthusiasm, and of purpose has left many of us feeling like shadows of ourselves. Malaise, burnout, depression, and anxiety — all of those have increased considerably. People have trouble staying motivated, are less engaged, and are drained. A long year of unpredictable stress has left many people feeling that they are existing in a kind of lethargic fog. Some may even describe this as a dark season.
Yet it is Eastertide in the Christian church. During this season we remember and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and how God is about life and new beginnings. This is the most festive period of the year on the Christian calendar. “Festive” is not a term that has been used or felt much in the past year. Even though we have shown creativity in observing holidays and milestones, celebrations still have felt a bit less merry. It’s hard to celebrate when you’ve hit a wall, difficult to rejoice when you’re scared, and tough to be enthusiastic when you’re depleted.
Despite it being Eastertide, my faith doesn’t tell me that everything is always sunshine and rainbows. Rather, my faith acknowledges that life is difficult and messy, especially now. It also affirms that the world belongs to a God who chooses to enter the mess and somehow continually reshape it into something new. The Christian faith, despite its exhausting divisions and repeated flings with hypocrisy, tells us that we are not alone in the darkness. The darkness can symbolize challenging times, or it can simply represent the unknown. Some of our most meaningful personal growth experiences can be stimulated when life appears the darkest and most uncertain.
After a year of lockdown — in body, mind, and spirit — Eastertide helps us remember that even the darkest of times won’t prevent God from doing resurrection things. The God made visible in Jesus Christ is not about condemnation, judgment, or death. This God is about renewed life for all. Even more, this God invites us to lean into the bigger thing going on, and to live and breathe resurrection wherever we expect to find death. That sounds pretty festive after all.
In God’s world, there are always new possibilities for new growth, even in the dark, even in a year that asks questions, even in a year that answers questions, and perhaps especially in a year that does both.
The Rev. Dr. Brandon Lewis is an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) currently serving as pastor of United Presbyterian Church in Albany. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He lives in Albany with his wife and four children.