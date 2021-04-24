Interfaith Voices: Searching for answers in a dark year

Despite it being Eastertide, my faith doesn’t tell me that everything is always sunshine and rainbows. Rather, my faith acknowledges that life is difficult and messy, especially now. It also affirms that the world belongs to a God who chooses to enter the mess and somehow continually reshape it into something new. The Christian faith, despite its exhausting divisions and repeated flings with hypocrisy, tells us that we are not alone in the darkness. The darkness can symbolize challenging times, or it can simply represent the unknown. Some of our most meaningful personal growth experiences can be stimulated when life appears the darkest and most uncertain.

After a year of lockdown — in body, mind, and spirit — Eastertide helps us remember that even the darkest of times won’t prevent God from doing resurrection things. The God made visible in Jesus Christ is not about condemnation, judgment, or death. This God is about renewed life for all. Even more, this God invites us to lean into the bigger thing going on, and to live and breathe resurrection wherever we expect to find death. That sounds pretty festive after all.

In God’s world, there are always new possibilities for new growth, even in the dark, even in a year that asks questions, even in a year that answers questions, and perhaps especially in a year that does both.

The Rev. Dr. Brandon Lewis is an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) currently serving as pastor of United Presbyterian Church in Albany. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He lives in Albany with his wife and four children.

