Interfaith Voices: Shamanism and what it means to know thy self

“Know Thy Self" — the words said to have been inscribed above the entrance to the Temple of Apollo, at Delphi in ancient Greece — may as well apply to the Shamanic path.
To be sure, Shamanism is a lifelong process of coming to know and accepting our own miraculous nature and abilities. Each person comes to life from a mysterious process of development, passes through life variously affected by mysterious forces, and then we depart this lifetime for a destination fraught with mystery as well.
It seems many of us in this world tend to pass through life by default, finding ourselves in a powerless and victimized state of being. And yet Spirit has its ways of breaking into our attention.
For instance, one may feel called to one’s parents’ religious heritage. You can ponder over sacred texts and study the Scriptures. Or you may learn to recite holy recitations. Perhaps you will sing with joy, pray with great devotion or commit yourself to acts of kindness helping others.
Perhaps Spirit will challenge you to find Truth from a different source. One may even find oneself in a Spiritual quest, seeking out the Source of All.
Truth, it turns out, is multifaceted and dependent on the seeker’s point of view at any given time. The singular consistent feature is the mystery behind it all. This is life in our world, our one shared world.
By focusing our attention on this world, all of us together — and I mean every person, every animal, plant, mineral and energetic spirit — forms an image we call this world regardless of our perspective.
An image my teacher used was of a ring which we all come with that we link together with one another to form our particular point of view in cooperation with the whole.
Shamans know this because they see that it is so. Yet Shamans are aware of another ring that we each have which is capable of connecting to other entire worlds, worlds as complete and demanding as this one.
To “know thy self” for a Shaman is to activate this other ring or channel as it were, to new possibilities. In order to activate this link, one simply becomes aware of a state of being that lies naturally between conked-out deep sleep and full waking awareness. It is commonly known as the hypnogogic state found before fully falling asleep or fully awakening.
Now surely many of us have lain awake at night running scenarios of how the world might be or what we need to do tomorrow. Have you counted sheep? Well right at your beck and call is the possibility of travel into your imagination in a conscious enough way to act intentionally and to remember what you are doing.
This is what Shamans do, they can switch their attention from this world to other worlds as easy as snapping their fingers. This is how a Shaman gets information for healing or guiding people in Spiritual need.
The issue is that Shamans do this all the time. They practice and they share to benefit this world which we all share, our first ring of power.
As a Shaman, I call this ring of power we all share, Love. Love is the glue that holds it all together. From the tiniest ant to the greatest sequoia, we all want to live because we truly love this world.
I would like to acknowledge the passing of two great Shamanic personages. First, Oregon’s own indigenous illustrious ancestor, Agnes Baker Pilgrim, Grandma Aggie; and Ram Dass, author of the classic "Be Here Now." Aho!
Will Bradley is a Corvallis area native, Army veteran, OSU graduate, retired and current Albany resident who came into Shamanism at 13 years of age.