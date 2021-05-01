Interfaith Voices: Tarot cards can aid in self-discovery, spirituality

While many varieties of tarot cards are on the market, Rider-Waite Smith cards are highly recommended. After purchasing your deck, it’s important to purify it using sage, crystals, or moonlight. Wrap them in a silk scarf or keep them in a wooden box. Use caution with other people in handling your cards since that’s how energy is transmitted. An additional practice to strengthen intuition, emotional awareness, and learning the meaning of the cards is journaling, recording questions, answers, intentions, and growth. Just write what comes to mind. There are no right or wrong answers. I recommend Guided Tarot for Seamless Readings by Stephanie Caponi for simple, in-depth meanings of the cards and tips for basic readings.

When tarot cards are used intentionally, they become a conduit for self-discovery and an amazing tool for spiritual knowledge, a communication strategy to connect one with Higher consciousness. They can be used anytime you feel prompted by unresolved conflict or unanswered questions, and moving beyond the ego-centered mind. It can be an encouraging support system.