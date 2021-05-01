Interfaith Voices: Tarot cards can aid in self-discovery, spirituality

In today’s time of challenge and uncertainty, do you ever wish you had a magical tool to find answers to your deepest questions, to understand what you’re feeling, or to receive help with life decisions? As a world religions teacher and spiritual sojourner, I’m often inspired to explore ways of expanding consciousness and strengthening my intuitive skills. Recently, I’ve been learning the history and use of tarot cards, a tool often misunderstood by those who haven’t studied it. Some believe it’s a form of witchcraft, a practice that should be avoided by Christians.
But did you know some scholars claim the Jews are responsible for bringing Tarot out of Egypt, preserving them, and later spreading it through Europe? Although the exact origin of tarot is unknown, some assert it goes back to ancient Atlantis, going back thousands of years. Interestingly, Judeo-Christian imagery appear on the Rider-Waite Smith cards, published in 1909. The Torah, crosses, chalice and wafers, to name a few.
Our playing cards, the deck of 52 cards, have their roots in the 78 tarot cards, 22 major “arcana” (Latin meaning “secret”) and 56 minor. Major arcana/trump cards represent significant life events while minor arcana reveal everyday influences that help us to get to know ourselves better. Court figures like king, queen, knight, and page indicate levels of maturity and accomplishment of life goals. Also, suits, like playing cards, depict symbols — cups=emotions (hearts), swords=words, thoughts (spades), pentacles=coins, money (diamonds), and wands= creativity, ambition (clubs).
While many varieties of tarot cards are on the market, Rider-Waite Smith cards are highly recommended. After purchasing your deck, it’s important to purify it using sage, crystals, or moonlight. Wrap them in a silk scarf or keep them in a wooden box. Use caution with other people in handling your cards since that’s how energy is transmitted. An additional practice to strengthen intuition, emotional awareness, and learning the meaning of the cards is journaling, recording questions, answers, intentions, and growth. Just write what comes to mind. There are no right or wrong answers. I recommend Guided Tarot for Seamless Readings by Stephanie Caponi for simple, in-depth meanings of the cards and tips for basic readings.
When tarot cards are used intentionally, they become a conduit for self-discovery and an amazing tool for spiritual knowledge, a communication strategy to connect one with Higher consciousness. They can be used anytime you feel prompted by unresolved conflict or unanswered questions, and moving beyond the ego-centered mind. It can be an encouraging support system.
Once the cards are imbued with your energy, they can guide you to heart-felt messages, increased awareness, and opening to new perspectives. The cards don’t predict the future; they simply strengthen and affirm your intuition, empowering self-trust, aligning you to your higher purpose. The more you learn the meaning of the cards and work with them, the more useful and powerful they become. Not only do they strengthen one’s intuition, but increase awareness of emotions arising during readings.
Tarot is a fascinating, vast course of study. Its history is varied and colorful, with connections to ancient peoples and continents. You can even earn a university degree on Tarot. Understanding the depth of Tarot, astrological charts and numerology play a significant role. Many professional readers seem to have a calling, assisting clients with conflicts, crises, and major life decisions. Become open-minded and curious, not buying into false claims regarding Tarot cards. Elizabeth Haich, in Wisdom of the Tarot, states the cards have profound meaning to see within our soul, becoming closer to our Higher Self. It’s an incredible ancient tool!
Karyn Chambers earned a master’s degree in composition, rhetoric and literature from Oregon State University and a master’s of divinity from Marylhurst University in Portland. She has taught world religions and philosophy along with English composition at community colleges for 25 years. She also teaches Kundalini yoga and has a meditation group that meets in her Brownsville home. Her email is karynchambers598@gmail.com if you would like more information.