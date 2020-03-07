Interfaith Voices: The 'climate lens' and its relevance to faith

What is a “climate lens,” and how is relevant for people of faith?
While some might think it's a new geoforming Xbox simulation, simply put, a “climate lens” is a regard for the impact of actions (and inactions) on the climate.
On a personal basis, the climate lens becomes a mindfulness discipline that allows you to consider how your activities and plans would affect your carbon footprint and adjust for a better outcome. For governing bodies it would be viewing existing and planned projects and rules with respect to the impact on climate warming.
For communities the climate lens exposes the centrality of climate in amplifying societal problems including health, personal finances, immigration, war, housing, food security, environmental quality, economic and cultural stratification, and even elections.
An old economist friend, Bob deVries, wrote in "Champions of the Poor" that climate changes as environmental phenomena “have a direct bearing on poverty issues:
"• degradation of the land, turning fertile fields into barren desert, salinization of irrigated lands, and the causes and effects of deforestation;
You have free articles remaining.
• deterioration of earth’s atmosphere, caused mainly by the industrialized countries, the prospects of global food production in light of environmental and climate changes.”
Pope Francis’ encyclical "Laudato Si'" broadens this by pointing out climate change adversely affects the present and future generations, while falling hardest on those least able to adapt.
There are various moral imperatives that urge the adoption of a climate lens. Creation care is not about creation science, but rather the acceptance of God’s charge to humans to care for and repair the world. Impediments to peacefulness are to be alleviated, which leads to an eco-dharma. The Spirit over the land that provides our resources is to be respected with wise use.
Also common within faith traditions is the need to assist those whose livelihoods are precarious and who struggle to meet their daily needs. While assistance efforts try to meet those needs, applying the climate lens reveals the need to avoid the long-term worsening of these situations by taking measures to halt the accelerated degradation of the climate. These would be measures that reduce primarily carbon dioxide and methane emissions into the air, as well as those that sequester the carbon dioxide out of the air. It could include direct actions such as turning down the furnace thermostat when you are out, and indirect actions such as not buying the latest fashion sandals.
You are encouraged to try on your climate lens as we proceed into April, Earth Month, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Earth Day. Use your climate lens to examine everything from packaging of your takeout order, tableware provided at social gatherings, commuting trips, and even the chair you are sitting on. A variety of activities to enhance your climate lens will be posted at https://corvallisclimateaction.weebly.com/earth-month.html
Climate work is hard work. It is fraught with setbacks and frustrations, especially at the current national level. It is easy to regard actions to limit carbon emissions as futile and insignificant. The time lag between what you do using a climate lens and actual climate results also means you may not be able to know the ultimate benefit of your actions.
However, every small advance made today promises the saving of many tomorrows. To quote Therese of Lisieux (1873-1897): “Love proves itself by deeds, so how am I to show my love? Great deeds are forbidden me. The only way I can prove my love is by scattering flowers and these flowers are every little sacrifice, every glance and word, and the doing of the least actions for love.”
Brian Lee leads the Corvallis Interfaith Climate Justice Committee and is developing the Corvallis Carbon Offset Fund. He is involved with 350 Corvallis, the Corvallis Plastics Recycling Initiative, and the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance while consulting as independent board-certified toxicologist.