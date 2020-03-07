Interfaith Voices: The 'climate lens' and its relevance to faith

Pope Francis’ encyclical "Laudato Si'" broadens this by pointing out climate change adversely affects the present and future generations, while falling hardest on those least able to adapt.

There are various moral imperatives that urge the adoption of a climate lens. Creation care is not about creation science, but rather the acceptance of God’s charge to humans to care for and repair the world. Impediments to peacefulness are to be alleviated, which leads to an eco-dharma. The Spirit over the land that provides our resources is to be respected with wise use.

Also common within faith traditions is the need to assist those whose livelihoods are precarious and who struggle to meet their daily needs. While assistance efforts try to meet those needs, applying the climate lens reveals the need to avoid the long-term worsening of these situations by taking measures to halt the accelerated degradation of the climate. These would be measures that reduce primarily carbon dioxide and methane emissions into the air, as well as those that sequester the carbon dioxide out of the air. It could include direct actions such as turning down the furnace thermostat when you are out, and indirect actions such as not buying the latest fashion sandals.