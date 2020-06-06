Interfaith Voices: The life we live together

I met an avid Christian on my walk this morning. As he walked by me, he said how grateful he is to the Lord for this morning, for the birds’ singing, for the light breeze in the cool air. I had to agree, though I mentioned that in my tradition we don’t use the word “Lord” when we feel gratitude. But I suspect that the gratitude that we feel is the very same, no matter what term we use to describe it’s source. An open heart, joyful and humble in the preciousness and sweetness of what we were receiving each moment. The scent of wild roses along the path.
Where do these blessings originate? We could have gotten into a struggle about who’s language was the best to use to express our understanding of the source, but why should we? Taking a break from taking sides, we just walked step by step together – (eight feet apart) while we shared the single heart of deep appreciation for this one inseparable moment.
We are all always sharing this single moment. We are all walking together, though we are too often caught up in our own thoughts and conflicting narratives that blind us to this more fundamental reality. We can see this in how differently various people are affected by the pandemic, depending on their life circumstances, their age, political beliefs, medical coverage, employment situation and emotional make-up.
If you’re privileged, you may be one of those who are savoring this time to simplify your life and clean out all the accumulated extra. I saw an article recently about how much is being donated these days to Goodwill. But you may be one who is profoundly suffering with anxiety, sickness, loss, and financial despair. The threatened health of the Earth and all its creatures, the inequities of our social system and its ways of sharing and not sharing the wealth are visible now in harsh relief. In case it hadn’t been of particular concern before, any who are privileged can now see so clearly how these inequities may even more deeply destabilize the civil order that has until now privileged them.
So it’s a really practical matter for all of us to take responsibility for how our personal choices affect everyone. Interdependence is a central teaching of the Buddha and it also runs through most spiritual views, embedded as we all are in the bio-physical reality of interdependence. Yet we’re always taking sides as if we’re not.
Furthermore, our interdependence is not merely physical. The tissue of all life on this planet is woven through our hearts and minds. The complete human operating system is being revealed profoundly by the virus that is infecting us, creating havoc with our physical health, the health of the economy and the health of the Earth.
What is the source that will allow us to claim benefit from this worldwide catastrophe? To my view as a Buddhist practitioner and citizen, to go forward and evolve as a species, we need to lay claim to an intelligent, inclusive and functional kindness as an ethical basis for our activities. Our own survival is dependent on waking up to our fundamental connection with each other and all of life. Or as the Dalai Lama has said, “Our own survival is so dependent on the help of others that a need for love lies at the very core of our existence.”
Abby Terris is senior teacher of the Sangha Jewel Zen Center. She has been practicing Zen Buddhism for 45 years and teaching it for nearly 20. She also co-leads Buddhist retreats at Great Vow Zen Monastery in Clatskanie and at ZenWest-Empty Field Zendo in Eugene. She is a psychotherapist in private practice in Corvallis and mother of two grown daughters.
