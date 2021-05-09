Intermodal shipping site groundbreaking underway

Initial site work has finally begun on the Mid-Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg, after a yearslong process of planning and competing against other counties in Western Oregon for state funding. Once completed, officials say, the site will provide a large boost to the Linn County economy.

The site, a 60-acre parcel where the International Paper mill used to sit, will be used for loading cargo from trucks onto train lines bound for Portland, Tacoma and Seattle. Officials say there is already high interest from several local companies throughout Oregon to use the site once it’s finished.

“There’s a lot of interest in leasing some space out there so people can get their products onto rail lines,” said Linn County spokesman Alex Paul. He added that these types of sites really “streamline the process” for businesses, cutting costs and saving time.

Right now, the site work involves ground preparation, and the entire concrete lot has been broken up and moved into giant piles of asphalt so that more extensive ground-breaking can be completed. Officials are aiming for the site to be ready for operation by January, 2022.