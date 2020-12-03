Interstate 5 southbound closed near Albany

The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed at milepost 232 near Albany due to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck and a box truck.

Northbound traffic was moving slowly starting at the Grand Prairie Road overpass.

A notice about the crash was sent out at 9:30 a.m. by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Motorists should avoid travel on that area of the freeway until the wreckage is cleared, according to the agency.

