Interstate 5 southbound closed near Albany

The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed at milepost 232 near Albany due to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck and a box truck.
Northbound traffic was moving slowly starting at the Grand Prairie Road overpass.
A notice about the crash was sent out at 9:30 a.m. by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Motorists should avoid travel on that area of the freeway until the wreckage is cleared, according to the agency.
