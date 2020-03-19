Is remote learning a possibility for local districts?

"We have created a household technology access survey to assess the needs of our families regarding internet connectivity and available devices," Goff said in a statement, noting that survey was available on the district's website in both English and Spanish.

Administrators in Lebanon, according to a statement on the district's website, continue to meet and Sweet Home Superintendent Tom Yhares released a statement noting the district was in "uncharted waters." Teachers from Sweet Home have also taken to Facebook to read stories to students.

But whether districts will have the capacity to teach classes online should the closure extend through the school year is still being studied. Districts, according to Noss, are still working with ODE on the issues most crucial during the six week closure: graduation and food distribution. Technology, while being discussed, hasn't yet found a solid answer.

"Teaching remotely is an equity challenge since our students do not all have the same amount of access to computers and the internet," said GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky noting that Xfinity has opened its local hotspots for use in the community. "We are exploring different options and trying to help families with internet access and if the closure goes beyond spring break we will reassess."