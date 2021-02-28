Is there hope for HOPE? Benton County group fights homelessness battle

On delays in its work: “It would have been great to get here sooner, but between March and June, the city and county were focused on the COVID response. Everyone has been frustrated with the toll this pandemic has taken on normal workload and pace. It would have been impossible to expedite the HOPE board’s work during this time, and it would have stunted the process of involving the community in formulating policy recommendations.

"Once we have a vision and a plan, we will be able to recruit additional funders. We are getting there, but it takes time and a lot of listening.”

Councilor Napack added in a separate note to the newspaper: "There is so much we need to do. The challenge is to stay focused and on track."

The project manager

Shawn Collins has played a key role in the homeless fight. Hired in November 2016 after a research management career at HP Inc., Collins served as the project manager for HOAC, worked for Benton County to help facilitate the transition from HOAC to HOPE, and he now plays a critical role with Unity Shelter, essentially serving as the director of the men’s shelter/hygiene center on Southeast Chapman Place. He took the plan for the managed camping facility to the council … and got it passed.