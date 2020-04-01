It's even more important now to stay vigilant about child abuse

To report possible child abuse, call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline, 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

Laura Hawkins, spokeswoman for the Albany Police Department, said the back windows of patrol cars in Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, will sport a special wrap that promotes the Child Abuse Network provided by Xtreme Grafx.

“We also put a banner on the side of a truck trailer on Pacific across from the police department, and we have highway banners going over Pacific by Wendy’s and one in Lebanon and one in Sweet Home,” Hawkins said. “We have radio ads reminding people to check on neighbors and if they see something, say something. All of this was purchased with a Ford Family grant.”

Hawkins said the blue pinwheel gardens promote awareness and represent the 583 substantiated cases of child abuse in Linn County in 2018. The 2019 stats will be released in May.

Hawkins said more than 18% of Linn County children are living in poverty and more than 1,000 students are homeless.

“In 2018, 26 children died from abuse or neglect in the state of Oregon and 21 of them were 5 years old or younger,” Hawkins said. “This is a concerning time. Stress levels are up and kids are stuck at home. This is the time to reach out to your neighbors and families, and everyone has to come together to protect the children in our community.”

