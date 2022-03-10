 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

It's that time again, mid-Willamette Valley: Daylight Saving Time 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Time Zone Shift (copy)

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2008, file photo, Electric Time Co. employee Dan Lamoore adjusts the color on a 67-inch square LED color-changing clock at the plant in Medfield, Mass. Most U.S. residents will "spring ahead" this weekend. 

 Elise Amendola

Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

The old adage “Spring forward, fall back” serves as a reminder to set clocks forward an hour before turning in Saturday night. We can look forward to daylight lasting a little later in the evenings until Nov. 6, when a return to standard time prompts us to set our clocks back an hour.

The twice-yearly time changes are also a good time to test your smoke alarms, make sure they’re working properly and replace batteries if needed. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by half. Further information on testing smoke alarms is available at redcross.org/fire.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Family, attorneys speak after Smollett sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News