Ivo Daalder: Biden faces triple threat on nuke front

The most pressing is extending the New START treaty with Russia, which is set to expire Feb. 5. Talks have stalled over Trump's demand for additional restrictions. Though these demands — including a verifiable freeze on the number of all nuclear warheads (strategic and nonstrategic, deployed and stored) — are sensible, it would be much better to negotiate any new provisions after the New START has been extended for five years. Such an extension would, at the very least, keep the arms control framework that has governed U.S.-Russian nuclear relations intact.

The second issue concerns Iran. In 2018, Trump made good on his campaign pledge to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, which he'd called the "dumbest deal ... in the history of deal-making." But while he reimposed punishing economic sanctions, the decision also freed Tehran to restart its nuclear program.

In recent days, the UN's nuclear agency reported that Iran had produced almost 2,500 kilograms of enriched uranium, sufficient to build two nuclear bombs, and also restarted advanced machinery to speed up the production process. These reports may explain why Trump last week asked his senior advisers for options to take out Iran's nuclear facilities. Though the president seems to have been persuaded that such a strike risked a wider war, the Iran question remains a pressing concern.