Jackson-Frazier Wetland restoration project honored

They were just a few steps off of the boardwalk at the Jackson-Frazier Wetland and Jarod Jebousek already had spotted eight or 10 plant species.
Sanguisorba, gum weed, self heal, Oregon sunshine, two species of checkermallows, tufted hairgrass, native mustard, meadow barley, Western buttercup and several varieties of sedges.
At one point a half-dozen American pipits flew overhead.
“That’s the sign of a native grassland,” said Jebousek, a biologist with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Jebousek, Adam Stebbins of Benton County Natural Areas and Parks and Colin Tierney, a habitat biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, were in the wetland to discuss the most recent restoration work at the natural area.
There was a note of celebration to the visit because the work was recognized earlier this month at the State Land Board’s 17th annual awards ceremony.
“This project leaves a legacy,” said state Treasurer Tobias Read, who presented the award at the virtual banquet. “The Jackson-Frazier Wetland now provides crucial benefits to the community, supports wildlife, and enhances learning and public recreation. These partners set a standard for what future restoration work can and should look like.”
The list of partners is a long one. In addition to ODFW and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board provided funding, the city of Corvallis allowed the adjacent wetland to offload excess soil onto its farm lease property, Ray Fiori of RTF consulting of Philomath helped with technical planning and field work and former Oregon State University water resources specialist Paul Adamus assisted with bird counts.
Key pieces of the restoration work include removing non-native species, seeding with native plants and removing some human-made berms and ditches which affected how quickly water moved through the area.
“This is no small undertaking,” Stebbins said of the project, which began in 2018. “Tons of water moves through this site. We want to slow down the storm water flow, reduce the velocity of the water and increase the holding time here. It’s always going to be wet and soggy. And that’s a good thing."
The ground on this foggy morning was firm and the pools have not yet formed, but Stebbins said “when it starts raining hard it’s going to be a lake out here. And it’s going to be a lot easier to maintain because of this project.”
Jebousek did much of the early dirty work, using a skid steer without suspension to tame the chest-high wild rose and ash saplings that were occupying a 20-acre site directly in front of a viewing platform on the wetland’s boardwalk.
“It was a bumpy ride,” he said.
Now, the area has been seeded with native plants and is forming the vernal pools necessary for wildlife habit.
“This is going to produce a ton of insects and natural pollinators, which in turn will support the bird population,” Jebousek said. “You need the standing water for shore birds and migratory birds and waterfowl. There weren’t enough pools for them to land in.”
Bird counter Adamus reports a 20% jump in his numbers since the project started in 2018, Stebbins said.
Diversity of plant species and wildlife is the goal, Tierney said.
“Monocultures, with everything the same height and density might provide habitat for some things that like that environment, but it doesn’t provide for others,” he said. “Nature is messy. When you make a change it allows a suite of species to move in. Change again and a new suite moves in. It helps make the species resilient.
“We’ve lost 99% of our prairies and wetlands in Oregon. It’s really cool to see a site like this.”
The project cost approximately $220,000, with about half of it in in-kind donations of services and equipment. The $110,000 starter grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board came from lottery dollars.
“For a 50-acre site that’s not too bad,” said Stebbins, noting the overall scope of the project. “We’re definitely proud of it and proud to showcase our partners. The award is helpful. The county can use it to try to find more funding. It’s a good thing getting recognized.”
Stebbins said that replacing the 25-year-old boardwalk will be “a natural next step.” Further down the road would be establishing connectivity with the Corvallis-owned Owens Farm Natural Area, which is tantalizingly close to the wetland, although Highway 99 and the Portland & Western Railroad tracks lie in between.
