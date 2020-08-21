Jackson Street offers expanded late teen homeless program

The mid-valley now has a new resource for young people experiencing homelessness.
Jackson Street Youth Services, which serves clients in Albany and Corvallis, has secured a new building that will allow the nonprofit to expand its “Next Steps” program, which serves teens 18 to 20.
Jackson Street volunteers as well as partners from the First Christian Church are working on getting the building ready. Clients are expected to move in by late September.
“Our Next Steps program provides housing and guidance to older youth who would otherwise be homeless,” said Ann Craig, executive director of Jackson Street.
“These youth are developing the skills that all young adults need to succeed in life.”
Next Steps is a transitional living program which provides older youth with long-term apartment-style housing and support services. Each month youth pay “rent,” which is put in a savings account for them. At the end of their stay, which can be up to 18 months, the money is returned to the youth to be used for permanent housing.
Youth learn skills ranging from house upkeep to managing finances, time and medicine, Craig said. Many youth complete their education and obtain first-time employment. These youths’ ultimate goal is to move into their first apartments with new skills for self-sufficiency.
In addition to the volunteer work, the First Christian Church also is donating the use of the building and paying for the utilities. Church officials also will be joining the Jackson Street board.
“It has been an absolute pleasure working with FCC on this project and program expansion,” said Kendra Phillips-Neal, Jackson Street’s program director. “Their energy and passion for serving and helping to improve the life of our most vulnerable youth is contagious. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to strengthening this partnership.”
The church building has nine beds, nearly doubling Jackson Street’s capacity, which today includes 10 beds combined in Albany and Corvallis. Jackson Street is not releasing the address of the building in an effort to protect its clients’ privacy.
This is the seventh year of the Next Steps program. Craig said the program has just hit the milestone of 100 clients served.
Clients are expected to get jobs to pay the “rent,” Craig said, noting that the youth tend to find work in grocery stores, retail stores, farms or fast-food outlets. Each youth leads their own planning and goal-setting with their case manager.
“Oftentimes youth moving into this program may feel that they are just surviving and it’s hard enough to transition into adulthood even in the best of times and with the best supports,” said Kevin Grant, Jackson Street’s Next Steps manager. “So for those who have been homeless or are facing homelessness, it makes it more difficult. As they progress through the program and have the opportunity to advance their education, get a job, and start saving money, they can now think about their future. They often leave with thousands in savings for a deposit, first month’s rent, and items they need. Now they can really thrive.”
The expansion of the Next Steps program is a piece of continuing efforts throughout the mid-valley to address homelessness and increase capacity Corvallis Housing First has added DeDe’s Home, The Room at the Inn women’s shelter extended its service this spring because of the virus, microshelters have been placed at several area churches and the First Congregational United Church of Christ is operating the Safe Camp on its property.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.