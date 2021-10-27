Jamie McLeod-Skinner files to run for 5th Congressional District

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

McLeod-Skinner said being less than two miles outside of the border was a mapmaker's aberration that she hopes can be fixed prior to the election, but that she will deal with if a change is not made.

"People in Deschutes County know me very well," she said. "I won the county when I ran before."

Oregon received a sixth congressional seat because of population growth in the past decade, as shown by the 2020 U.S. Census. The Legislature approved new congressional and legislative district maps to go into effect beginning with the 2022 election.

Schrader is the official incumbent of the 5th district, but one with extremely different boundaries than the area he represents today. The new district will run from the Woodstock neighborhood of Portland, through parts of Linn, Clackamas, and Marion Counties. It then crosses the Cascades at the Santiam Pass and scoops up portions of northwestern Deschutes County, including Bend, parts of Redmond, and parts of Sunriver, before dead-ending near Waldo Lake.