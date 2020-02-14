Jaramillo says she won't run again

Annabelle Jaramillo is calling it a career.

The fifth-term Benton County commissioner will step down at the end of this year when her current term expires and will not seek re-election, she announced on Friday.

In an email to county employees and elected officials, Jaramillo thanked the county staff, volunteers and leadership for their work and said she was stepping down to spend more time with family and friends.

She also listed some of her proudest accomplishments during her nearly 20 years in office, including:

• Dedicating Beazell Memorial Forest, Fitton Green Natural Area, Fort Hoskins Historical Park and the boardwalk for the Jackson-Frazier Wetland.

• Establishing federally qualified health centers in Corvallis, Monroe and Sweet Home.

• Preserving the Bailey Branch right of way for a rails-to-trails conversion.

• Taking action for marriage equality.

“This has been an incredible ride,” Jaramillo said in a phone interview with the Gazette-Times. “It’s been the job of my life.”

Jaramillo, who will turn 80 in April, was first elected to the three-member Board of Commissioners in 2000.

