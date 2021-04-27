Jay Ambrose: Beware of police reforms that make things worse

We live in the age of the video camera and soon enough millions were watching all of this and it was a horrid scene as Floyd stared back at the cameras with vapid eyes. The issue was a major one at a time of deep concern about racism and Black Americans being shot and killed by police many more times than white people on a per capita basis. We soon had what has been described as likely the most colossal protest in U.S. history with 15 million to 26 million people taking part in thousands of dramatic episodes, most of them thankfully peaceful.

But not all. From the beginning, police stations were set on fire. Police were injured. Stores were looted. Small businesses, many Black-owned, were burned to the ground. Bricks were thrown at police and their cars. People were killed and the cost is estimated at $1 billion.

Dreadfully, in 2020 there was a 33% increase in homicides, with the pandemic an obvious cause that was just as obviously abetted by the demonizing and demeaning of police as a whole. They became less proactive and fewer in number in some cities as they quit and were laid off. A Gallup poll showed 80% of Black Americans wanted the same number of police or more in their neighborhoods. A lot of Black residents were being killed.