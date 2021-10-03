Jay Ambrose: Border woes are Biden's fault

No one was hurt although, in one case, a migrant grabbed a horse’s mouthpiece and the officer grabbed his shirt as the migrant was whirled around in a quick circle before tumbling to the ground. Some agents barked insults at these people deserving our sympathy, but brushes with danger mostly came from the lawbreakers refusing to heed what the agents were saying.

When Biden made his TV appearance, it was if this was something as bad as the U.S. drone in Afghanistan killing innocent children. Less overreaching than his vice president, who compared the face-off to slavery, he had one specific charge, that the agents whipped Haitians. It did not happen, meaning that he and his vilifying aides were either in too much of a hurry, just incompetent or determined to serve political ends no matter what the truth was.

Biden was the real transgressor in spurring the Haitian surge, now seeking absolution that can conceivably be wrought through demagoguery. He said the agents “will be investigated, there will be consequences,” and, in fact they have been taken off duty and face proceedings by the Department of Homeland Security. Seeing as how the president has already called them guilty, how can they be found innocent, one agent asked in a Fox News interview.