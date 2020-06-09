Jaycees July 4 fireworks canceled

Jaycees July 4 fireworks canceled

corvallis jaycees fireworks 10

Fireworks explode above the field near the Oregon State University crew docks during a past Corvallis Jaycees fireworks display. This year's celebration has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

 Gazette-Times file photo

The Corvallis Jaycees has announced the cancellation of the annual Corvallis Independence Day fireworks display originally scheduled for 10 p.m. July 4.

“The organization decided, after reviewing many possible courses of action, to cancel the fireworks display for this year,” said George Abele, spokesperson for the group.

The Corvallis Independence Day community fireworks display started in 1976, presented by the Boy Scouts to celebrate the bicentennial of the United States. In 1978, the Corvallis Jaycees took over the management of the event and have been continuing this tradition of celebrating the nation’s birthday. This will be the first time in the 44-year history of this event that the display will not take place.

The Jaycees are raising funds for next year’s fireworks display. Those who would like to donate can send a contribution to Corvallis Jaycees, P.O. Box 624, Corvallis, OR 97339-0624.

