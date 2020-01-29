Jefferson breaks ground on $10 million water treatment plant

JEFFERSON — The city of Jefferson broke ground on a new $10 million water treatment plant on Wednesday morning that officials hope could lead to more growth in town.

“Once this water plant, this facility, is brought up to par, this is going to attract eyes, not only from the residential standpoint, but from businesses. We’re ready for it,” said City Council member Walt Perry.

“I’m trying to tell businesses that we’ve got the facilities for you,” said Mayor Michael Myers.

About 25 people attended the event. Myers described how the Public Works Department saved $3 million for the project over the course of 25 years. He credited Christine Cason, a longtime former Jefferson City Council member, with spearheading the effort. Saving money for public works improvements became a consistent theme regardless of who was mayor or who was on the City Council, he said.

When the water treatment plant is complete in 2021, the city of Jefferson will be able to boast one of the most modern, efficient treatment plants in Oregon, and one that can ensure clean water for future generations, Myers added.