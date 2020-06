Jefferson High School Graduating Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jefferson High School 2020 Graduates

The Jefferson High School class of 2020 was held a Drive-In Graduation, Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m., at the Jefferson High School parking lot, followed by a parade around Jefferson. The parade was led by the town of Jefferson’s Fire Department.

Valedictorians: Kayla Bruce and Madison Wusstig

Salutatorian: Melanie Schwarz

Valedictorian Kayla Bruce plans to attend Chemeketa Community College. She will attend Chemeketa for two years, working towards a transfer degree to go to Oregon State University.

Salutatorian Melanie Schwarz plans to attend Oregon State University in the fall, majoring in geology, with a minor in vocal performance. Melanie hopes to go to Japan as an exchange student while attending college.

Jefferson Class of 2020

Monserrat Aguilar

Sierra Alford

Bryan Anaya-Martinez

Madalynn Bakies

Alan Brockmann

Kayla Bruce

Kendall Buskirk

Quinn Case