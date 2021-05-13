Jefferson man, charged with kidnapping, pleads to assault

A Jefferson man who was initially faced a Measure 11 kidnapping charge pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree assault as part of a negotiated settlement on Tuesday.

Randall Leach, 29, is scheduled to be sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on Aug. 31.

“What he took responsibility for is much more accurate in terms of what actually happened,” said defense attorney Jason Thompson, in a brief interview on Thursday afternoon.

“Just because somebody is charged with a Measure 11 case doesn’t mean that’s what happened, especially after a full investigation,” Thompson added.

The crime occurred on July 26 and was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Leach was indicted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, strangulation, two counts of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), coercion, attempted strangulation and harassment.

The bulk of the charges will be dropped at sentencing as part of the plea deal.

Measure 11 crimes, consisting of the most serious offenses under Oregon law, carry mandatory minimum sentences of several years in prison. Second-degree kidnapping, for example, has a sentence of nearly six years, and those convicted must spend every day of their terms in prison.

