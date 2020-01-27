Jefferson to hold groundbreaking for water treatment plant

The city of Jefferson will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for its new water treatment plant at its public works facility, 700 N. Second St., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The new plant will replace the existing water treatment plant that was built in 1987.

The city was able to save nearly $3 million for the project, and also secured a $7 million loan from the Safe Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. That loan will be repaid back at an interest rate of 1 percent and comes with more than $1 million in debt forgiveness, according to a news release from the city.

The new water treatment plant will be able to handle 2 million gallon per day using a membrane filtration system.

The facility will be able to expand to 4 million gallons per day with very little additional capital expenditures, meaning that it will be able to serve the city of Jefferson and any potential growth well into the future, according to the news release.

