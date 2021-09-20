Jefferson woman killed in wreck

The Oregon State Police reported that a woman died in a single-vehicle crash at about 11:30 a.m. Monday near milepost 1 of Highway 164.

OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Frontier driven by 58-year-old Michelle Duclos of Jefferson was northbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a cement bridge abutment. Duclos sustained fatal injuries.

The highway was closed for more than three hours. OSP was assisted by the Jefferson Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

