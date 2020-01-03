Jennyopolis is topic of Albany museum talk

Jolene Thompson of the Albany Landmarks Commission will discuss "Jennyopolis: A Willamette Valley Ghost Town" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.

Jennyopolis is an early Oregon settlement that is now a ghost town just south of Corvallis. Its biggest claim to fame: being the site of the state's first murder.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The presentation is part of the museum's History Bites at Noon series.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

For more information visit www.armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0