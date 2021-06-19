Jessica Gomez tours local factory and discusses why she's running for governor in 2022

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Going through all of that really gives a different perspective,” she said. “It makes you really appreciate success and the people who were there to help you along the way.”

She says that her experiences made her realize the value of taking responsibility for where you are in life and working hard to find success. It’s because of her own hardship that Gomez says she understands the value of a safety net, but says that Oregon’s benefits system is more of a hindrance than an assistance.

“I think there’s this misperception that government programs are the end-all-be-all and what I would say is a good paying job … will always be more impactful for a family than any government hand-out we can possibly provide to them,” Gomez said. “So I’m looking at ways that we can help people to build upward mobility. We’ve got a safety net system that is actually holding people back.”

The hypothetical but plausible example she provided was a single mother of two, whose income level is low enough to qualify for state assistance but high enough to be a pay-raise away from losing those benefits.

“You start to build a career and start to make money, those benefits drop off faster than you can build up enough revenue to replace the cost of that,” Gomez said. “So, you end up upside down.”